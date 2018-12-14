A student was arrested at Corona High School Friday after he was found with a gun on campus, police said.Authorities said around noon Friday, police received information from campus personnel about a possible threat to the campus.Police descended on the campus to investigate, where the teenager was taken into custody for bringing a loaded handgun to school.Another student had alerted school officials about the gun on campus.In exclusive video, a witness captured the moment authorities took the boy into a police vehicle.According to police, no students were injured, and the campus was deemed safe.Authorities said it is unclear what the student's motive was for bringing the loaded weapon to school.