CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --A student was arrested at Corona High School Friday after he was found with a gun on campus, police said.
Authorities said around noon Friday, police received information from campus personnel about a possible threat to the campus.
Police descended on the campus to investigate, where the teenager was taken into custody for bringing a loaded handgun to school.
Another student had alerted school officials about the gun on campus.
In exclusive video, a witness captured the moment authorities took the boy into a police vehicle.
According to police, no students were injured, and the campus was deemed safe.
Authorities said it is unclear what the student's motive was for bringing the loaded weapon to school.