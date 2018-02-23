16-year-old student arrested for making threats at Yucca Valley High School; 2 guns seized

Two guns that were seized from a Yucca Valley High School student's home are shown. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies arrested a teenager on suspicion of making criminal threats at Yucca Valley High School.

Authorities said around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Yucca Valley High School received information about a 16-year-old student making threats to carry out a shooting on campus.

Deputy Armando Cantu responded to the school to investigate. He interviewed multiple witnesses, who confirmed that threats were made.

Cantu then went to the suspect's home and found two guns. The firearms were seized for evidence and the 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and booked into Central Juvenile Hall in San Bernardino.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin station at (760) 366-4175. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (888) 78-CRIME.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatshootingarrestgunshigh schoolYucca ValleySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News