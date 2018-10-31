Student assaulted in bathroom at CSU Channel Islands; classes canceled for the day

A woman carrying a handgun assaulted a student in a bathroom at CSU Channel Islands Wednesday morning, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
CHANNEL ISLANDS (KABC) --
A student was attacked by a woman carrying a handgun in a bathroom at CSU Channel Islands Wednesday morning, officials said.

All classes and activities on campus were canceled and students were warned to not come to campus until further notice.

The assault happened around 11 a.m. in a bathroom of the second story of Bell Tower. The suspect was described as a woman in her 20s wearing a gray shirt, black pants and gray Converse shoes, carrying a silver handgun.

The student was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information was asked to call campus police at (805)437-8444.
