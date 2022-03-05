Student hospitalized after being stabbed near West Adams High in Pico Union

The stabbing happened some time before 3:30 p.m. across from the campus, which is located at 1500 W. Washington Blvd.
School police officers say they saw a crowd and as they arrived to the scene they found the student, who had been stabbed in the back. He was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.
Officials also said a student was detained and investigators are working to get more details about the incident.
