Student hospitalized after being stabbed near West Adams High in Pico Union

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A student was hospitalized after being stabbed near West Adams Preparatory High School in the Pico Union area Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The stabbing happened some time before 3:30 p.m. across from the campus, which is located at 1500 W. Washington Blvd.

School police officers say they saw a crowd and as they arrived to the scene they found the student, who had been stabbed in the back. He was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

Officials also said a student was detained and investigators are working to get more details about the incident.

