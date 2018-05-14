PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --Students returned to Highland High School in Palmdale Monday morning after a classmate was shot in the arm last week.
Extra counselors and psychiatrists were available on campus for students who need or want to see them.
The next two days will be "flex days" at the school, which means students will start later and get out earlier as a way to ease into a regular schedule following the traumatic event.
The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. Friday, which prompted a massive police response. It was initially described as an active shooter situation, but once it was contained detectives learned a 15-year-old student was shot in the arm.
Authorities said the wound was non-life-threatening and the teen will recover.
A 14-year-old suspect described as a former student was taken into custody outside of a Vons grocery store about a mile from campus. A weapons was recovered, too.
On Saturday, a small rally was held outside the Antelope Valley District Office for Rep. Steve Knight. Community members who attended put pressure on Knight because of his A rating with the NRA.
They think he has essentially been bought by gun lobbyists and believe he should have a tougher stance on preventing gun violence.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are also investigating rumored threats on social media directed at Highland High School and Quartz High School. Authorities said nothing credible has come from them, but that they take all threats seriously and are looking into them.