20 elementary students treated after plane reportedly dumps fuel near school while approaching LAX

CUDAHY, Calf. (KABC) -- Fire crews were assessing 20 children at Cudahy and South Los Angeles elementary schools after reports of an apparent fuel dump by an aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Numerous children were reporting skin irritation and a noxious smell at the schools.Crews responded to 93rd Street Elementary and Park Avenue Elementary.A Delta Airlines flight had to return to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff and was dumping fuel on it's return.