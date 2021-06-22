Assault suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Studio City

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An assault suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a vehicle behind a business in Studio City.Los Angeles police received a call of an assault on a female around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 12900 block of Valleyhear Drive.When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.The suspect fled the scene and later barricaded himself inside a Hummer on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Valleyheart Drive.AIR7 HD was over the scene of the hourslong standoff around 5:30 a.m.Multiple units responded to the scene, including K-9 and a SWAT BearCat.The suspect exited a Hummer around 6:15 a.m. after authorities broke out a rear window of the vehicle.