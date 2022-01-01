home invasion

Studio City residents fear for their safety after home invasion sends man to hospital

Police say the victim was confronted by a group of suspects while he was taking out his trash.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Studio City residents fear for their safety after home invasion

STUDIO CITY (KABC) -- Residents in a Studio City neighborhood are speaking out after a home invasion left many fearing for their safety Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man was taking out his trash when he was confronted by what police believe was a group of four to five suspects.

They say one of them pointed a gun at the man and the group beat him up. Police said the suspects then took him to his home. The victim's adult son, who is disabled, and two caregivers were inside.

"They put flex cuffs on them and then they ransacked the location," said LAPD Det. Todd Holmberg.

"I appreciate the police's response and I hope they catch these guys," a resident told Eyewitness News on Friday.

Police said the suspects got away through the back door.

The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Residents in the area described the neighborhood as mostly quiet.

"It's scary," said one resident, who wished to be identified only as Josh.

The suspects remain on the run. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
studio citylos angeles countylos angeles police departmentcrimehome invasionassaultattackman attackedinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HOME INVASION
Studio City home ransacked after suspects assault man, zip tie others
Man poses as UPS deliveryman, children zip tied in home invasion
Man shot and wounded in Van Nuys home invasion robbery
Arraignment of man charged in death of Jacqueline Avant delayed
TOP STORIES
At least 6 injured during shooting at shopping center in South LA
LA County sees highest number of new COVID cases for single day
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
How Betty White shaped animal advocacy groups in Los Angeles
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
Long Beach closes beaches after sewage spill of up to 7M gallons
Hear from Eyewitness News team on 2021's biggest stories
Show More
Rose Parade: What you need to know before heading to Pasadena
COVID testing site near LAX struggles with shortage of test supplies
LA Opera names Latina as resident conductor in 'landmark appointment'
Rialto musician and construction worker gives back for the holidays
3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Redlands and Loma Linda, USGS says
More TOP STORIES News