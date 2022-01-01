Studio City residents fear for their safety after home invasion sends man to hospital

STUDIO CITY (KABC) -- Residents in a Studio City neighborhood are speaking out after a home invasion left many fearing for their safety Thursday night.The incident happened in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man was taking out his trash when he was confronted by what police believe was a group of four to five suspects.They say one of them pointed a gun at the man and the group beat him up. Police said the suspects then took him to his home. The victim's adult son, who is disabled, and two caregivers were inside."They put flex cuffs on them and then they ransacked the location," said LAPD Det. Todd Holmberg."I appreciate the police's response and I hope they catch these guys," a resident told Eyewitness News on Friday.Police said the suspects got away through the back door.The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Residents in the area described the neighborhood as mostly quiet."It's scary," said one resident, who wished to be identified only as Josh.The suspects remain on the run. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.