Deputy-involved shooting leads to apparent standoff at Studio City home

Update: We can confirm that a deputy involved shooting occurred at this location, and there is no further information at this time. It is still an active scene, please stay away from the area. Follow this thread for the latest information. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) October 24, 2019

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A deputy-involved shooting led to an apparent standoff at a home in Studio City on Thursday morning, authorities said.In a tweet, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting had occurred in the 11500 block of Dona Teresa Drive, but whether anyone was struck by gunfire was unclear.Los Angeles Police Department officers were also seen at the location, which is in the LAPD's jurisdiction.Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed authorities taking a man into custody at gunpoint outside the home, but whether he was a suspect was not immediately known.