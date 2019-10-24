Deputy-involved shooting leads to apparent standoff at Studio City home

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A deputy-involved shooting led to an apparent standoff at a home in Studio City on Thursday morning, authorities said.

In a tweet, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting had occurred in the 11500 block of Dona Teresa Drive, but whether anyone was struck by gunfire was unclear.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were also seen at the location, which is in the LAPD's jurisdiction.


Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed authorities taking a man into custody at gunpoint outside the home, but whether he was a suspect was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
studio citylos angeles countylos angeleslos angeles police departmentbarricaded manlos angeles county sheriff's departmentlapdofficer involved shootingbarricadeshootingstandoff
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Old Water Fire prompts mandatory San Bernardino evacuations
Old Water Fire evacuations, school and road closures
15K SCE customers without power amid wildfire threat
Santiago Canyon Fire sparked by car, burns 7 acres near 241 FWY
Santa Ana winds to intensify throughout Thursday across SoCal
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
Show More
House committee investigating affair allegations against Rep. Katie Hill
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
Projects aim to keep LA streets, neighborhoods cooler
Lawsuits allege Dodgers security assaulted fans
'Have You Seen This Man?' podcast tracks child killer with SoCal ties
More TOP STORIES News