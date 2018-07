Studio City nail salon wedding ring theft suspect arrested

EMBED >More News Videos LAPD detectives are looking for a woman who stole a wedding ring as she was getting treatments at a Studio City salon.

A woman accused of stealing a wedding ring from another woman at a nail salon in Studio City has been arrested.The sleight-of-hand theft occurred on June 20 at a salon in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard, and the incident was captured on surveillance video.The footage shows a woman discreetly picking up another woman's wedding ring that was left on a side tray. The thief then slips the stolen jewelry into her purse, police said.Los Angeles police arrested 25-year-old Yuri Cho on suspicion of grand theft on Monday.Authorities said the ring has been returned to the victim.