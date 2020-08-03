Young children can harbor 100 times more COVID-19 particles in their noses and throats than adults, new study finds

In the study, researchers took nasal swab samples from 145 children with moderate symptoms. Kids under the age of 5 had up to 100-fold more COVID-19 particles than adults. Those 5 to 17 had similar amounts as adults.
By
As the back-to-school debate continues, a new study reveals that young children may carry higher levels of the coronavirus particles in their noses and throats than adults.

The study comes as teachers ponder how to return to the classroom.

In a widely shared video, 5th-grade teacher Katie O'Connor previewed what her classroom will look like as it's prepped for the pandemic.

Children's Hospital of OC reports spike in COVID cases
EMBED More News Videos

Doctors at Children's Hospital of Orange County say over the last couple of months, they've seen COVID-19 cases double every couple weeks.



"In what world is this an elementary school classroom? This stinks," she said, "Look at my desks all spaced out three feet apart."

Teachers are torn between wanting to give kids a rich school experience and keeping everyone safe. Now, a new study about how the virus affects kids states that young children may carry high amounts of coronavirus particles in their noses and throats.

In the JAMA Pediatrics study, researchers took nasal swab samples from 145 children with moderate symptoms. Kids under the age of 5 had up to 100-fold more COVID-19 particles than adults. Those 5 to 17 had similar amounts to adults.

While the study didn't focus on how infectious kids are, Dr. Richard Kang, the medical director of the Pediatric ICU at Dignity Health Northridge, said an earlier South Korean study reveals students between the ages of 10 and 18 can spread the virus as easily as adults.

Local doctor explains rare condition in kids linked to COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Doctors across the country are trying to piece together information involving a seriously inflammatory condition in children that may be linked to the coronavirus.


"It's evidence that younger children carry the virus whether they're symptomatic or asymptomatic," Kang said, "Children do have it. They do carry it and they're just as contagious as adults."

This is important information to consider as school officials decide how and when kids should return to the classroom.

"Knowing that it can be spread to children readily and can be brought back to the household, I think families and parents should really wonder how safe it is when schools open," Kang said.

In her video, O'Connor reflects on the coming weeks. "We won't be doing anything on paper because you can't pass it around," she said, "You can't collect it."

Students in many Southland elementary and high schools will remain on distance learning in the fall. When schools plan to re-open remains an open discussion. Kang hopes continuing research on how the coronavirus affects kids will be at the forefront of the guidance.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom shares 'early good signs' in state COVID-19 trends
LIVE: Santa Clarita fire quickly spreads to 200 acres
Trump holds news conference at White House: LIVE
Victims of fiery Thousand Oaks crash identified
Apple Fire scorches 26,450 acres in Riverside County
3 Marines from Southland presumed dead in accident
Stanford student sheds light on farmworker wages in viral tweet about summer job
Show More
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
Fatal wrong-way crash prompts closure of EB 210 Fwy in La Crescenta
Students in San Bernardino resume online classes Monday
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
More TOP STORIES News