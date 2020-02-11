Texting and driving isn't the only thing rideshare drivers are doing, study says

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- We all know texting and driving is a no-no, but it's especially bad when you realize your Uber or Lyft driver is typing while behind the wheel.

A new study from DriversEd.com shows:

  • 29% of riders say they have seen their rideshare driver reading or sending texts on their phone


  • 16% say they have seen the driver checking social media


  • 8% say they have seen the driver watching a video


  • 15% say they have had a driver who got road rage


  • 12% say they have suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs


    • Over 500 people responded to the survey across the country.

    Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.

    Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    houstontexting while drivinglyftrideshareuberstudydwi
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
    2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
    Motorcyclist killed in Rancho Cucamonga crash on 15 Fwy
    Coronavirus case found in SoCal evacuee, officials say
    1 killed, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Inglewood
    Newborn Western lowland gorilla born at LA Zoo is a girl
    Video shows scary moments students thrown around in bus crash
    Show More
    5-year-old killed in Oro Grande pit bull attack, officials say
    LAFD incidents involving the homeless disproportionately high, data shows
    Thousand Oaks man allegedly killed his mother, stabbed himself, officials say
    Community remembers Altobelli family at memorial
    State to review LAPD's use of California gang database
    More TOP STORIES News