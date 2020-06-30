race in america

Neighbors disturbed by stuffed animal monkey seen hanging by rope from tree in NorCal home

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Shannon Parkhurst was on a walk with her family in her NorCal neighborhood of Santa Rosa on Saturday when she looked up and noticed something disturbing: A stuffed animal monkey hanging by a rope from a tree while holding the American flag.

"We looked up and I was like, 'Are you kidding?' There's a freaking monkey hanging...it looks like a monkey hanging from a noose," Parkhurst told ABC7 News, ABC7's sister station. "It was really daunting and eerie and weird, it is clearly a racial statement."

Parkhurst, whose 2-year-old son is biracial, was so rattled by the image that she snapped a couple of photos and shared them on Facebook, Nextdoor and with her close friend and neighbor, Jessica Wycliffe, who then reported it to police.

MORE: Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home
EMBED More News Videos

A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation after she read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department during an online briefing.


"Why is it on a lever? Why is it attached to a shed? I have a lot of questions about why," Wycliffe said about the monkey.

Santa Rosa Police Department Sgt. Hector De Leon investigated the incident and told ABC7 News he showed up at the home near Brush Creek Trail, where the monkey was hanging and spoke to the residents. He said that, upon inspection, the rope was not a noose. He said the residents offered to remove the monkey but that they are not required to take it down because it is hanging from a tree on their private property.

As of Monday morning, and despite growing concerns from others in the neighborhood who reached out to Parkhurst, the monkey had not been taken down. Instead, Parkhurst and Wycliffe noticed more items were added to it, including a green army man doll and a cardboard cat carrier.

"Seems like they're kind of trolling and making fun of the people calling about it," Parkhurst said.

"I don't know what they're trying to say," Wyliffe added. "Honestly, it kind of freaks me out."

MORE: Man fired after blocking Latino man from entering his own apartment building
EMBED More News Videos

A San Francisco man found himself blocked from entering his own apartment complex parking garage by a couple who is caught on camera and later seen what appears to be assaulting a bystander who jumped in to help.


ABC7 News reached a woman by phone who identified herself as the resident of the home where the monkey is hanging. She said they hung it there two weeks ago and that it was "silly" that people reported it.

"It's just a monkey hanging on a rope," she said, laughing. "My husband likes to entertain people."

When asked about the racial connotations, she said that was "not on anybody's thought process."

She also said they have no plans to take it down. "Why should we?" she replied. "The officer said it was our backyard and we could do whatever we wanted to do."

The phone call then abruptly ended and she could not be reached again.

MORE: Black family's home vandalized with 'All Lives Matter' graffiti
EMBED More News Videos

A Black family's home was vandalized with "All Lives Matter" graffiti in Oakland on Sunday and neighbors want this investigated as a hate crime.


For Parkhurst, her response was even more upsetting.

"What I want the homeowners to know," she said, "Is that if they would have accepted the community's view and accepted how it had been offensive and apologized and taken it down, I would have accepted it and felt so happy that we are growing as a community. Instead, they have added to it."

She said, for now, she plans to avoid walking on the path by their house.

"I don't want my son to think that's OK," she explained. "I don't want him hanging a monkey from a tree with a flag, saying, 'Hey, that's cute and funny,' and not realizing the racial connotations from it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiaphotomonkeyrace in americacalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death
Little Caesars hands customer pizza with pepperoni swastika
Starbucks to pause social media ads in protest of hate speech
Black family's home vandalized with 'All Lives Matter' graffiti
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beaches to close over July 4 weekend, officials say
Newsom adds OC to watch list as COVID-19 cases surge
COVID-19: Officials warn hospital beds in LA County may not meet demand
Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders
IE hospitals seeing ICU capacity fill as COVID-19 surges
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Local ER creates low-tech protocol to help treat COVID-19
Show More
Riverside County orders bars to close again
Amber Alert issued for mother, 12-year-old son last seen in Burbank
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm highest daily increase so far
Officials approve massive budget cut proposal affecting LASD
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
More TOP STORIES News