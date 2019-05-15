STUNNING VIDEO: Dam's spill gate collapses in Texas

By ABC7.com
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABC) -- Stunning video from Texas shows the moment a spill gate on a dam completely gives way.

This happened Tuesday morning on Lake Dunlap, which is northeast of San Antonio.

Officials are calling this a "partial dam failure," but they're not saying what caused it.

They said the level of the lake fell nearly seven feet in just a few hours.

The good news is - the peak river flow has subsided.

There is no word on any damage downstream, but officials say the water is still moving faster than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaswater damagewateru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News