STUNNING VIDEO: Dam's spill gate collapses in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABC) -- Stunning video from Texas shows the moment a spill gate on a dam completely gives way.
This happened Tuesday morning on Lake Dunlap, which is northeast of San Antonio.
Officials are calling this a "partial dam failure," but they're not saying what caused it.
They said the level of the lake fell nearly seven feet in just a few hours.
The good news is - the peak river flow has subsided.
There is no word on any damage downstream, but officials say the water is still moving faster than normal.
