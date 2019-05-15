STUNNING VIDEO: Dam's spill gate collapses in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABC) -- Stunning video from Texas shows the moment a spill gate on a dam completely gives way.This happened Tuesday morning on Lake Dunlap, which is northeast of San Antonio.Officials are calling this a "partial dam failure," but they're not saying what caused it.They said the level of the lake fell nearly seven feet in just a few hours.The good news is - the peak river flow has subsided.There is no word on any damage downstream, but officials say the water is still moving faster than normal.