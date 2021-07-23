New Disney+ documentary 'Stuntman' shows challenges taken on by legendary stunt actor Eddie Braun

HOLLYWOOD -- Eddie Braun is a legend in the stunt world. Over the years, he's doubled for Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Ashton Kutcher, Charlie Sheen and so many more. Now, one major challenge is the subject of a new documentary about Eddie. It's appropriately titled "Stuntman."Braun has spent about 30 years doing stunt work for movies and for TV. He's not an adrenaline junkie.He's not a thrill seeker. But he did have inspiration."When I was a child, I met Evel Knievel and, I mean, this man wore a cape! I think every little kid wanted to be like Evel Knievel. So, you know, after meeting him, I was jumping my Schwinn Stingray over trash cans!" said Braun.That resulted in a broken arm...but with a spirit that would never be broken."I'm a stuntman. That's in my blood. I still want to be around it," said Braun. "However, I just don't need to be that main guy crashing the car."This documentary has been an eight year journey to make happen. He's also one of the producers. It chronicles Eddie attempting to succeed in rocketing across the Snake River Canyon in Idaho...the stunt that didn't work out for Evel Knievel back in 1974."I'd never do it again in a million years. I fully understand why Evel Knievel never did it again," said Braun. "When I hit that button, it was like riding an explosion. I went from zero to over 439 miles an hour in less than three seconds. It felt like someone punched me in the head. It was very internally satisfying to know that I was able to fulfill the dream of my hero."Braun is still doing some stunts but he's moving on to a new chapter in his career: producing movies."Stuntman" debuts on Disney+ on Friday, July 23.