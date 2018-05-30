#ABC7EYEWITNESS

Stuntman helps family who had rent money stolen in Lancaster brawl

A Hollywood stuntman is performing a heroic act of his own, helping out a family that had $700 in rent money stolen in a gas station brawl in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
The incident was caught on video, involving a family that sells fruit and a group of four women. It's not clear what started the argument, but the family is seen in an exchange with the women in front of a gas pump at a 7-Eleven in Lancaster.

It turns into a brawl and at one point one of the women is seen reaching into the family's truck and taking out a wallet from a bag.

They later said there was $700 in the wallet, which was the family's rent money.

Tony Todd, who works as a stuntman - most recently in "Black Panther" - saw the story and decided to personally donate $700 to the family.

"I just thought of my mom, and I said I wanted to do something about the situation," Todd said. "I called the sheriff's department, and I said, 'Hey, I want to return this lady's money.' I know how hard my mom worked for kids. When I witnessed the kids coming out of the car, that's when it really hit home right there."

Todd gave the money to the family in person and said he hopes his generosity inspires others to help.

"While Mr. Todd and other actors may portray heroic characters on screen, it is people like him who show us every day that there are real heroes among us," the Los Angeles County sheriff's station in Lancaster wrote. "Thank you, Mr. Todd, for being a role model for our community."

The sheriff's department asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lancaster station at (661)948-8466 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

The story was shared with ABC7 using the hashtag #abc7eyewitness.
