Three suspects are sought for robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night in South Los Angeles.The robbery occurred on the 2800 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in the Jefferson area at about 11:45 p.m.Three men entered the restaurant with handguns and demanded cash, police said. Once they got the money, they ran out to a four-door black car and fled westbound on 28th street.An unknown amount of cash was taken.Two of the suspects are described as male, 18-20 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. No description of the third suspect was available.No one was injured.