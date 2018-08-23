3 suspects sought after armed robbery at South LA Subway restaurant

Three suspects are sought for robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night in South Los Angeles. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three suspects are sought for robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night in South Los Angeles.

The robbery occurred on the 2800 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in the Jefferson area at about 11:45 p.m.

Three men entered the restaurant with handguns and demanded cash, police said. Once they got the money, they ran out to a four-door black car and fled westbound on 28th street.

An unknown amount of cash was taken.

Two of the suspects are described as male, 18-20 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. No description of the third suspect was available.

No one was injured.
