Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, 3 dead

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Three people are dead following a crash involving a small plane on the north side of San Antonio around 6:30 on Sunday night.

The small aircraft was attempting to divert to San Antonio International Airport due to engine issues, but came down blocks away from the airport's outer perimeter.

WOAI-TV reports the craft originated in Sugar Land and was headed for Boerne, Texas, nearly 30 miles away from the crash site and 230 miles from Sugar Land.

The station reported the crash site was located in a residential and commercial area.

"I saw the plane come over and it just took a nose-dive and crashed," witness Sheila Clecker told WOAI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antonioaviationcrashplane crashairplane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX packed on busy travel day as thousands return after holiday
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
World AIDS Day marked in Southland with somber ceremonies
Cyber Monday: Watch out for scammers, officials warn
Shelley Morrison, known for 'Will & Grace,' dies at 83
Rams-Cardinals: LA dominates Arizona, stays in playoff hunt
When buying gift card, watch out for hidden fees
Show More
Advocates protest Santa Anita horse deaths during march
How to determine if you need a joint replacement
Las Vegas to California traffic backup tops 20 miles
Thousands without power in IE mountain communities
CSU San Bernardino student fatally shot on Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News