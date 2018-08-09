Suicidal father abducts infant son from Arleta home, LAPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

John Jose took his son Jaden from the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. without consent from the boy's biological mother, according to the LAPD.

By ABC7.com staff
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are searching for a suicidal father who abducted his 18-month-old son from an Arleta home on Thursday afternoon.

John Jose took his son Jaden from the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. without consent from the boy's biological mother, according to the LAPD.

Jose reportedly threatened to take the boy out of state and also threatened to kill himself.

Jose is described as a 30-year-old Asian male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a 2004 dark blue 4-door Audi with the license plate number 7ZVX343.

The boy reportedly stands 2 feet tall and weighs around 27 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue tank top and grey pants.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jose or his son, please contact the Foothill Watch Commander at 818-756-8861.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abductionchild abductionchild in carLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyArletaSan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire chars 10,236 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for OC, IE due to Holy Fire
Billionaire who spearheaded 3 CA initiative will not fight court ruling
Southern California forecast Friday
3 male victims hospitalized following LA shooting
Nissan Kicks brings style to compact SUV segment
Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from Hurricane Maria but toll still at 64
Show More
Lake Elsinore restaurant remains open for firefighters
Woman caught smuggling heroin across US-Mexico border
Whittier police officer arrested for sexually abusing underage girls
Man arrested on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution in Riverside
Gunmen caught on video robbing South LA taco truck
More News