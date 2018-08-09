Police are searching for a suicidal father who abducted his 18-month-old son from an Arleta home on Thursday afternoon.John Jose took his son Jaden from the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. without consent from the boy's biological mother, according to the LAPD.Jose reportedly threatened to take the boy out of state and also threatened to kill himself.Jose is described as a 30-year-old Asian male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.He was last seen in a 2004 dark blue 4-door Audi with the license plate number 7ZVX343.The boy reportedly stands 2 feet tall and weighs around 27 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue tank top and grey pants.If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jose or his son, please contact the Foothill Watch Commander at 818-756-8861.