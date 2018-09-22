The Colorado Street Bridge is an iconic part of Pasadena and a favorite location for Hollywood movies - but over the years it's also earned a dark nickname, the Suicide Bridge.Just this year, four people leaped to their death, according to city officials.Temporary fencing put up in certain sections to deter suicide were extended across the entire span of the bridge Saturday."I think it's important. Unfortunately, there's a lot of copy-cat suicides that they're trying to put a stop to, but it's just ugly and I understand it's temporary. They're hoping to do a better solution. I hope it stops. It's sad, it's really, really sad," resident Patty Niedermeyer said.The new fences will extend the 10-foot high barriers already there to cover the length of the bridge. The fix is temporary as the city works on a permanent solution.Leaders said the permanent structure will be at least 7.5-feet fall and cost an estimated $2 million.Many residents said it's a worthwhile investment that will help save lives."I'm in mental health so I think it's a great idea. Anything we can do to prevent suicides, I think it's a great responsibility on the city of Pasadena," Mount Washington resident Erika Thomas said.City officials said research shows that putting up barriers along bridges will often reduce suicide by 80 to 100 percent.