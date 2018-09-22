Suicide barriers to temporarily cover entire span of Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

The Colorado Street Bridge is an iconic part of Pasadena and a favorite location for Hollywood movies - but over the years it's also earned a dark nickname, the Suicide Bridge. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Colorado Street Bridge is an iconic part of Pasadena and a favorite location for Hollywood movies - but over the years it's also earned a dark nickname, the Suicide Bridge.

Just this year, four people leaped to their death, according to city officials.

Temporary fencing put up in certain sections to deter suicide were extended across the entire span of the bridge Saturday.

"I think it's important. Unfortunately, there's a lot of copy-cat suicides that they're trying to put a stop to, but it's just ugly and I understand it's temporary. They're hoping to do a better solution. I hope it stops. It's sad, it's really, really sad," resident Patty Niedermeyer said.

The new fences will extend the 10-foot high barriers already there to cover the length of the bridge. The fix is temporary as the city works on a permanent solution.

Leaders said the permanent structure will be at least 7.5-feet fall and cost an estimated $2 million.

Many residents said it's a worthwhile investment that will help save lives.

"I'm in mental health so I think it's a great idea. Anything we can do to prevent suicides, I think it's a great responsibility on the city of Pasadena," Mount Washington resident Erika Thomas said.

City officials said research shows that putting up barriers along bridges will often reduce suicide by 80 to 100 percent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicidebridgesafetymental healthPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Castaic brush fire prompts evacuations
Kavanaugh accuser tentatively agrees to testify Thursday
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
Cruisin' for a Cure shows off classic cars, fights prostate cancer
4 stabbed, 1 fatally, during altercation at Gardena barber shop
'Master herbalist' to face trial in Harbor Gateway boy's death
California to audit DMV amid hourslong wait times, outages
Suspect allegedly used Airbnb to lure victims seeking luxury rentals
Show More
More than 12 alleged victims step forward in OC sex assault case
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories after trying to scale building in New Jersey
Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin joins team's Ring of Honor
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
Alabama boy found naked, chained leads to arrest of 3 relatives
More News