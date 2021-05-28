44 California DAs sue over state's prison early release rules, which effect thousands of inmates

EMBED <>More Videos

Suit over California early release rules affects thousands of inmates

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Three-quarters of California's district attorneys are suing the state in a bid to block emergency rules that expand good conduct credits that could eventually bring earlier releases for tens of thousands of inmates.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says corrections officials bypassed the usual regulatory and public comment process.

The rules affect 76,000 inmates, most serving time for violent offenses. They took effect May 1, although it will be months or years until inmates accumulate enough credits to significantly shorten their sentences.

The department says it acted under the authority given it by voters when they passed Proposition 57 in 2016, allowing earlier parole for most inmates.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin on Wednesday announced he was joining the lawsuit.

Guards didn't notice 'self-styled satanist' beheaded cellmate in CA prison, reports find
EMBED More News Videos

'UNUSUAL AND GRUESOME': Jaime Osuna decapitated his cellmate, severed his eye and finger, cut out part of his lung, and threw blood at an officer, prosecutors say.


"Victims and their families deserve to be heard on how these regulations might affect them and public safety in general," Hestrin said, adding that some of the inmates who could receive early parole have been convicted of violent felonies.

A total of 44 counties have signed onto the civil action against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. They are seeking a temporary injunction to prevent any possible early release of inmates without a "transparent and rigorous period for public comment" first being established, according to the DAs.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californialawsuit
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attempted murder charges filed against freeway shooting suspect
Guilty verdict in 2018 abduction, killing of Mollie Tibbetts
Aiden Leos shooting: CHP releases image of suspect vehicle
Man jumps to his death at Hollywood & Highland center, police say
Reports: Guards didn't notice CA prison inmate beheaded cellmate
Injuries reported after train collides with vehicle in Pacoima
Elaborate TikTok Starbucks drinks create long lines, frustrated baristas
Show More
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
For 1st time, Black residents of LA County seeing highest COVID rates
Costco is bringing back free samples
VIDEO: TX officers pull man from truck before it explodes
Free Metro transit program approved for students, low-income riders
More TOP STORIES News