44 California DAs sue over state's prison early release rules, which effect thousands of inmates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5271509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'UNUSUAL AND GRUESOME': Jaime Osuna decapitated his cellmate, severed his eye and finger, cut out part of his lung, and threw blood at an officer, prosecutors say.

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Three-quarters of California's district attorneys are suing the state in a bid to block emergency rules that expand good conduct credits that could eventually bring earlier releases for tens of thousands of inmates.The lawsuit filed Wednesday says corrections officials bypassed the usual regulatory and public comment process.The rules affect 76,000 inmates, most serving time for violent offenses. They took effect May 1, although it will be months or years until inmates accumulate enough credits to significantly shorten their sentences.The department says it acted under the authority given it by voters when they passed Proposition 57 in 2016, allowing earlier parole for most inmates.Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin on Wednesday announced he was joining the lawsuit."Victims and their families deserve to be heard on how these regulations might affect them and public safety in general," Hestrin said, adding that some of the inmates who could receive early parole have been convicted of violent felonies.A total of 44 counties have signed onto the civil action against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. They are seeking a temporary injunction to prevent any possible early release of inmates without a "transparent and rigorous period for public comment" first being established, according to the DAs.