Homeless moved out of DTLA for Summit of the Americas, but it's sparking criticism

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some streets in downtown Los Angeles looked different this week. No tents, no shopping carts and very few people."Every hundred feet or so, you see a homeless person, it seems like," said Howard Hintz, who lives and works in downtown L.A.People who work and live in the area are no strangers to seeing the homeless around, but for the past couple weeks, they've noticed fewer and fewer."It's been a little eerie," said Asha Abdella, who also lives and works in downtown. "I'm used to them in the community. I know some of them. Some of them are friendly."It's all because leaders from North, South, Central America and the Caribbean were in town for the 9th Summit of the Americas at the Los Angeles Convention Center.City and federal agencies put up a security zone and closed streets for the event around South Park.That also means many of the homeless encampments have been cleared from surrounding streets."We have visitors in the city, so they'll clean up in the meantime, but at the same time, they'll be back up in a few weeks and here and there, they'll bring them back up and down again," said Allen Smith, another downtown resident.Though it's been done as a safety precaution, not everyone agrees that the situation is being handled correctly for the homeless."I'm a bit disappointed because, again, we focus on image in Los Angeles," said Andy Bales, President and CEO of Union Rescue Mission. "I kind of believe we've got to leave the imagery up to Hollywood and we ought to present real Los Angeles."Many residents are frustrated at the temporary nature of the move."You get [people] being shoved aside for one week and then poof, they're gone, and still don't have a home," said downtown resident Howard Hintz.Bales is calling for a permanent solution to the homeless crisis."It's time to no longer stall or just address this situation during big events," Bales said. "It's time to make this the big event, to immediately house and shelter everyone and then create innovative and affordable, immediate housing."