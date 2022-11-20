Wind-driven vegetation fire breaks out on side of 5 Fwy in Sun Valley, spreads to nearby building

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sigalert for all the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at Sunland Avenue in Sun Valley due to a wind-driven vegetation fire that broke out Saturday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze, known as the Penrose Fire, has spread to a nearby metal-clad commercial building near the 11200 block of West Penrose Street.

More than 100 firefighters have since been rushed to the scene.

The fire department has asked CHP to close both the northbound and southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway between the Hollywood Freeway and Sunland Boulevard as firefighters battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This comes as another round of strong Santa Ana winds swept through Southern California on Saturday, which has increased the risk of wildfires.