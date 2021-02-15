Sun Valley megachurch postpones indoor conference for thousands amid 'super-spreader' concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7279082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles County public health officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a Sun Valley megachurch.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A megachurch in Sun Valley has postponed an indoor conference which health officials feared could become a "super-spreader" event.Grace Community Church -- which has repeatedly defied county and court orders by holding massive indoor services -- was set to welcome 3,500 men from across the country to the church's campus in early March, but changed their minds after push back.Such conferences are barred under health restrictions, but it's unclear if the conflict would be exempted as a religious gathering.In a statement, the church said they would postpone the conference in light of "ongoing litigation and recent threats from L.A. County and the State of California."On Friday night, the church announced it had opted to postpone the conference in light of its "ongoing litigation and recent threats from'' the county and state over the planned event.It is unclear when the event will be rescheduled.In October, Grace Community Church, had at least three confirmed COVID-19 cases after holding indoor worship services over several weeks.In September, an L.A. County judge ordered the church to stop holding indoor services -- but the church refused to follow that ruling.Grace Community Church, which has an estimated congregation of 7,000, closed its doors in mid-March. After trying unsuccessfully to negotiate with the county, the doors reopened in July.