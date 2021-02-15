Religion & Spirituality

Sun Valley megachurch postpones indoor conference for thousands amid 'super-spreader' concerns

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A megachurch in Sun Valley has postponed an indoor conference which health officials feared could become a "super-spreader" event.

Grace Community Church -- which has repeatedly defied county and court orders by holding massive indoor services -- was set to welcome 3,500 men from across the country to the church's campus in early March, but changed their minds after push back.

Such conferences are barred under health restrictions, but it's unclear if the conflict would be exempted as a religious gathering.

In a statement, the church said they would postpone the conference in light of "ongoing litigation and recent threats from L.A. County and the State of California."

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak reported at LA megachurch that held indoor services in defiance of court ruling
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County public health officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a Sun Valley megachurch.



On Friday night, the church announced it had opted to postpone the conference in light of its "ongoing litigation and recent threats from'' the county and state over the planned event.

It is unclear when the event will be rescheduled.

In October, Grace Community Church, had at least three confirmed COVID-19 cases after holding indoor worship services over several weeks.

In September, an L.A. County judge ordered the church to stop holding indoor services -- but the church refused to follow that ruling.

Grace Community Church, which has an estimated congregation of 7,000, closed its doors in mid-March. After trying unsuccessfully to negotiate with the county, the doors reopened in July.

RELATED: Worshippers attended indoor services at Sun Valley church where masks were optional
EMBED More News Videos

Worshippers attended a Sun Valley church for indoor services, where masks were optional.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitysun valleylos angeleslos angeles countyreligioncoronaviruschurchcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal mass vaccination site to open Tuesday at Cal State LA
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine' photo
CA vaccine list could benefit those with underlying conditions
OC's airport now offering direct flights to Hawaii
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
LA city-run vaccination sites remain closed amid vaccine shortage
10-year-old boy seriously wounded in Pasadena shooting
Show More
Average US COVID cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
Long-term love story: Couple remarries six decades after divorce
Powerful winds topple trees, dining tents across San Fernando Valley
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
Memorial held for Frederick K.C. Price, founder of Crenshaw Christian Center
More TOP STORIES News