It's a place few people want to visit willingly, but a Sunland man is accused of trying to get into the Men's Central Jail using fake FBI credentials.A plan to sneak weapons inside the Twin Towers Correctional Facility is under investigation. The Sheriff's Department showed off the items seized from suspect Greg Baghoomian.The items include a large fixed-blade knife, two stun devices, a pair of gloves and a pair of handcuffs, according to Caroline Rodriguez of the LASD. It's contraband that could put jail staff or any of the 2,000 inmates in Twin Towers at risk."It is a huge danger. He could have used that against our deputies in the lobby," Rodriguez said.To top it all, the 28-year-old suspect was posing as a federal agent, carrying what feds call a commission book: an FBI badge and ID.Jail investigators said that on Tuesday, Baghoomian entered the inmate reception center and flashed the ID at deputies, expecting to be buzzed in. Instead, deputies wanted a closer look, and that's when Baghoomian bolted.The suspect ran down the stairs and across the street to the Men's Central Jail, where deputies were ready for him. Baghoomian was arrested in the jail lobby with the contraband.Investigators are trying to determine if Baghoomian was working with someone else."At this time, we don't know what his reason is, that is still being investigated," Rodgriguez said.According to jail records, Baghoomian had been arrested two years ago on a child pornography charge. There was no word on whether he was ever jailed at the facility.If he had faked his way through the jail's front door, jail officials said that all law enforcement visitors would have gone through a multi-layered validation process.