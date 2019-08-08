Sunland good Samaritan dies after rushing into burning home to rescue neighbors

By and ABC7.com staff
SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Sunland man has died after trying to rescue his neighbors from a burning home.

Family members say Mike Rhinehart, 65, suffered a massive heart attack after trying to help two women who were inside the home Wednesday.

Both of the women pulled from the home are expected to be okay. The fire broke out in the garage and quickly spread according to neighbors.

Rhinehart had recently retired. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

The home suffered extensive damage and firefighters are investing to determine how it started.
