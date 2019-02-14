Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood evacuated amid reports of man with a gun

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood were evacuated Thursday amid reports of a man with a gun in a parking structure.
Los Angeles police responded to the building in the 5800 block of West Sunset Boulevard around 4 p.m.
Authorities evacuated the building. AIR7 HD captured footage of people with umbrellas and coats walking off the premises with a police escort.
The property is the home for various entertainment entities such as Netflix and KTLA.
Around 5 p.m., authorities said the suspect was taken into custody.
No further information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.