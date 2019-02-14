Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood evacuated amid reports of man with a gun

People walked out of a building at the Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood amid reports of a man with a gun in a parking structure on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood were evacuated Thursday amid reports of a man with a gun in a parking structure.

Los Angeles police responded to the building in the 5800 block of West Sunset Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Authorities evacuated the building. AIR7 HD captured footage of people with umbrellas and coats walking off the premises with a police escort.

The property is the home for various entertainment entities such as Netflix and KTLA.

Around 5 p.m., authorities said the suspect was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.
