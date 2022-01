Here's why the Rams aren't the official home team for Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium

EMBED >More News Videos The Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, but getting a ticket to cheer on Los Angeles from the stands won't be cheap.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rams are set to play on their own turf for Super Bowl 56, but they aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals.For those who may not be familiar, here's why. According to the NFL , the home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions. Last season, the NFC team was the home team. That means this year, the AFC team will be the home team, which is the Bengals.Under the rules, the Bengals will be considered the "home team" at SoFi Stadium and the Rams the "road team."As the home team, the Bengals will be able to pick what uniforms the team will wear.