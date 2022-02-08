Super Bowl

What Google searches tell us about shifting interest in Rams and Bengals ahead of Super Bowl

By John Kelly
EMBED <>More Videos

Super Bowl preparations begin at SoFi stadium

In the months before this NFL season began, the Los Angeles Rams were a serious part of the national conversation about teams that might reach the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who won only two games two seasons ago and four games last season, definitely were not.

And the nationwide interest in the two teams shows in people's online search habits. An analysis of Google search trends shows that over the last 12 months, the Los Angeles Rams drew more interest from fans in 45 of the 50 states.

Take a look at this map of searches about the two NFL teams dating back to just after last year's Super Bowl. The Bengals drew more interest in Ohio, three of its border states, and in Louisiana, where Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is a legend after leading the LSU Tigers to a college national championship a few years ago.



Beyond that small swath of territory, people coast to coast were more interested in the Rams, from Southern California to Maine.

But the interest changed a little about a month ago as both teams made the playoffs. The Bengals picked up some new interest here and there, but mostly in states that could best be described as the territories of the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, two of the teams they were facing in playoff games during that time.

Meanwhile, the map of online interest shows that the Rams keeping a tight hold on most of the country through the playoff season.



This week, that all changed. The Bengals' surprise arrival at the Super Bowl grabbed more attention across the country, with a rising share of searches in most states and a majority of the searches in every state east of the Mississippi River. The notable exception: Michigan, where Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was a star for years with the Detroit Lions.

In fact, people went searching for information about the Bengals more than the Rams in 40 of the 50 states. The likely explanation: people are intrigued by the team they knew a lot less about than the more established Rams. The Rams still maintained a solid hold on the interest in the West and in Missouri, where they played before relocating from St. Louis.

But where exactly rooting interests lie this weekend can't be gleaned from internet searches.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles ramsinternetnflsuper bowlfootballtechnologyu.s. & worldcincinnati bengals
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Drone pilots face $30K fine if they fly near SoFi Super Bowl Sunday
Family works to send die-hard Rams fan, cancer survivor to Super Bowl
Bengals fans flood to Airbnb for Super Bowl rentals in LA area
Goldstein House creates perfect setting for Super Bowl party in LA
TOP STORIES
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
UCLA settles ex-gynecologist sex abuse lawsuit for $246 million
LA County to keep mask mandates in place as state lifts requirements
SoFi Stadium security confronts diabetic man over snacks during game
SoFi Stadium fight: 49ers fan undergoes surgical procedure on skull
Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities
How to watch, stream this year's best picture Oscar nominees
Show More
CA lawmakers pass COVID sick leave payments
2.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Silver Lake area, USGS says
Taste of the NFL culinary event helps end student hunger
Republican state senator to challenge Newsom in California
Mexico is dominant source of fentanyl trafficked into US, report says
More TOP STORIES News