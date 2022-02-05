Super Bowl Experience: Convention Center hosts 'football theme park'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you've dreamed of seeing what it's like to play professional football, your time has come.It may take a few tries. It may not be pretty. But at the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center which opens Saturday, you can kick a field goal from 10, 20, even 30 yards. Just watch out for that goal post.And if you're not a football fan, that's OK too. You may love bright shiny objects like blinged-out football helmets, super bowl rings, or the Vince Lombardi trophy.Your favorite part of the Super Bowl could be the halftime show. Don't be embarrassed. There's a full halftime show exhibit with insight behind the most celebrated 12 minute performance in music. You can feel what it's like to be inside the locker room on game day, even suit up.The Rams and Chargers are represented well, but so are the other 30 teams with past and present hall of famers recognized, some will even make in person appearances.Admission costs $20 for adults, kids 12 and under are free this Saturday and Sunday -- which insiders say will be the best time for Southern California football fans to attend before the out-of-towners arrive. And if you ride Metro, you get half off.Masks are required and so is proof of vaccination or a negative test. So if you can't afford tickets to the game, don't worry, most of us can't. But there's still plenty of ways to catch Super Bowl fever and get pumped for the big game.