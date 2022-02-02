Super Bowl Experience: LA Convention Center to host 'football theme park' during lead-up to big game

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Can't make it to this year's Super Bowl in person? Consider heading to the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center, an "interactive football theme park" held during the leadup to the big game.While the Rams' story this season could not have been better written, attending the Feb. 13 game at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium is more of a fantasy for the average fan, with tickets skyrocketing past $6,000 per seat.Super Bowl Experience, which opens in downtown L.A. this weekend, might just be the next best thing - a way to experience the atmosphere and excitement without breaking the bank.Fans who utilize the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to get to the event, and show their TAP card at the box office, will receive a 50% discount off their admission ticket."We're excited to be a partner, to participate even in a different scale, providing the transportation system that will make the event even better," said Jose Ubaldo, a Metro spokesperson.Said Rams fan Lance Boloran: "As long as we leave the driving to them, I'm sure it will be easy for me."Another Rams fan, George Perez, said taking Metro "sure beats having to go look for a parking lot all over the world. Because of the Super Bowl, there's no more parking."On Super Bowl Sunday, Metro will offer free shuttle service from the Green Line's Hawthorne/Lennox Station directly to SoFi Stadium.