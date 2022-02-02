Super Bowl LVI preps underway amid COVID-19 and security concerns for officials leading up to event

It's all hands on deck for a major event such as this. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, LAPD, and even federal agencies are getting prepared for the Super Bowl in Inglewood.
The National Nuclear Security Administration began conducting low-level flights on Tuesday, and will continue Wednesday.
The administration is doing preventative radiation detection across the L.A. area. It's information that's important if there's a nuclear or radiation emergency.
There's no need to be alarmed. These flights are performed ahead of major public events, such as presidential inaugurations and other high-profile athletic competitions.
The ongoing pandemic is another concern. On Wednesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer will join representatives from the NFL to talk about COVID-19 safety.
Ferrer says Super Bowl attendees will all be given masks and reminded to keep them on, whenever they're not eating or drinking.
This comes just days after Garcetti received backlash when photos were posted of him and others, without face masks on, inside a suite at Sunday's NFC championship game.
The LAPD is adding patrols beginning Thursday that will last through Monday, following the Super Bowl.