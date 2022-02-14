COVID-19 vaccine

Group of protestors call for end to vaccine, mask mandates outside SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl

"They're sick of it in Canada, we're sick of it here," said Mara Barr, who came to the protest from San Diego.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A small group of protestors gathered outside of SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday to call for an end to vaccine and mask mandates.

"There is no emergency," protestor Cara Morrison said. "Seventy thousand plus people will be here at the Super Bowl [Sunday] and 600,000 of our kids will have to show up at school [Monday] with masks on for six hours a day, five days a week for almost two years straight. It's wrong."

The protestors stood at one of the entrances to the stadium as fans filed in for the game.

They say vaccines and masks should be optional.

"They're sick of it in Canada, we're sick of it here," Mara Barr, who came to the protest from San Diego, said. "Nobody wants to say it so we're here to help people have courage to say 'no.'"

The protest was peaceful and no arrests were made.

