Super Cool Ice Cream is supporting a CPS literacy program one pop at a time!

By Yukare Nakayama
Chicago ice cream shop supports literacy program one pop at a time

CHICAGO, Il -- The Super Cool Ice Cream shop, 2353 N. California Ave,. is collaborating with Chicago author Dave Scheidt to help a CPS literacy program called SitStayRead by created an ice cream flavor for Scheidt's children's book.

The children's book "Mayor Good Boy" is about a dog that becomes a mayor in a town called Greenwood.

"Every month we make a different community support pop and we run it for the entire month. We donate $1 for a pop to a local organization who is lifting our community in their own way," said Dana Cree, owner of Super Cool Ice Cream.

This month's flavor is "Mayor Good Boy Pop," which was inspired by the main character's favorite food, cheese. It is a peanut butter flavor with cheese cracker coating.

The fundraising will go towards SitStayRead, a non-profit that provides free literary programs to Chicago Public Schools. Volunteers and certified dogs help kindergartners through third grade classrooms advance in reading in a non-judgmental environment.

"I think that it's important to encourage kids to do nice things and it's not hard to do nice things for people in your community," said author Dave Scheidt.

His book "Mayor Good Boy" can be found in a bookstore near you.
