SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation helps you find your inner "supergirl"

HOUSTON, Texas -- SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation believes we all have a supergirl inside of us.

The organization, celebrating 5 years, is committed to closing the gaps for women and girls of color in STEM, innovation and leadership initiatives.

Founder and Executive Director Loretta Williams Gurnell said they have helped thousands of girls since 2016, giving them opportunities to learn more about STEM, work with mentors in math and science fields, and see firsthand that careers like these are possible for everyone.

Joauna Carter joined SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation after her father passed away from cancer. She wants to do medical research to find a cure and save lives, and the organization is helping her follow her dreams.

If you want to learn more about SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation, you can visit their website or check them out on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom nominates Rob Bonta as California attorney general
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
Teen suspect sought after attack on man, 69, at Irvine park
Black teen falsely accused of stealing phone sues NY hotel
Jensen Karp details story of his viral shrimp tails tweet
Activists, homeless protest planned Echo Park Lake closure
Woman, 76, to donate GoFundMe money after being attacked
Show More
Senate confirms Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health
VIDEO: Squirrel steals package from building, takes it to roof
New Yorkers spot rare pair of dolphins in East River
Can COVID vaccine help relieve long-haul symptoms?
Artist Housing offers affordable living, working space in DTLA
More TOP STORIES News