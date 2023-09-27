The second full moon of August, also the closest full moon to earth of the year, has shined bright above skylines around the world.

How to watch the last supermoon of 2023

The fourth and final supermoon of 2023 will be visible in the night sky this week.

Read on to find out more about the moon itself and when to see it.

What is the super full Harvest Moon?

The supermoon is a full moon that makes its closest orbital approach to Earth, according to NASA. NASA astronomers also refer to a supermoon as a perigean full moon, a reference to the moon's perigee, or the closest point to Earth in the moon's orbital ellipse.

According to NASA, this upcoming supermoon will be approximately 224,854 miles from Earth and will appear about 5% bigger and 13% brighter than the average full moon in 2023.

When will the supermoon rise and how long does it last?

The supermoon will rise Thursday night and into Friday.

How to watch the supermoon

The supermoon will be visible to the naked eye but lunar watchers can also use binoculars or telescopes to get a closer look. NASA recommends using a pair of binoculars with a minimum magnification of seven and a tripod with the binoculars at a magnification of 10 or 15.

Why is it called the Harvest Moon?

This full moon is also referred to as a Corn Moon or Harvest Moon, indicating it is near the autumnal equinox, which fell on Sept. 23 this year.

When is the next supermoon?

The previous supermoon occurred at the end of August and the first one of the year rose on July 3. If you miss this week's supermoon, you'll have to wait until September 2024 to catch the next one.

What zodiac sign is the Harvest Moon in September?

According to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, this September's Harvest Moon is "a full moon in the zodiac sign of Aries."

"On an energetic level, the energy of this Cardinal Fire sign will be infused within our lives," Thomas told "Good Morning America." "We will feel fired up to seize the day, carve out our own paths, and follow the desires of our egos. We will not be focused on the ideas or plans of others -- we will prioritize our own needs at the expense of others."

He added that this time is "a great period to launch actions, endeavors, and plans, as well as be courageous, dominant, and adventurous."

"This is a profound moment to stand in your power and show the world who you are and what you deserve," he said.

Thursday's lunar event also coincides with the start of Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated around the world and is one of the largest holidays in China, and Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival.