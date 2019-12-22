Surfer bitten by shark off Ventura County coast

SANTA ROSA ISLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is recovering after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Ventura County Saturday.The incident was reported off the northwest side of Santa Rosa Island at about 3:15 p.m.The U.S. Coast Guard says a good Samaritan notified Coast Guard watchstanders of a 37-year-old man who had been bitten by a shark on his right leg. A tourniquet was placed on the man's leg to prevent further blood loss, and he was later taken to an hospital where he was reportedly in stable condition.Officials are unsure of what type of shark attacked the man.