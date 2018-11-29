NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released a new look at the car that struck and killed a 79-year-old woman in Norwalk.
A blue sedan was seen driving away from the scene at Pioneer Boulevard and Lindale Street after hitting Marilyn Haight.
She was walking home with groceries to prepare her Thanksgiving meal when she was struck last Wednesday.
Haight died at the hospital. Her family showed up the next day to find out about the tragedy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department.