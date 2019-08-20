Cal State Fullerton: Surveillance video of suspect sought in fatal stabbing released

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video of the suspect sought in the fatal stabbing of a California State University, Fullerton administrator has been released.

The video shows the male suspect running away from the crime seen. He was seen leaving a nearby parking lot east of the 57 Freeway in a black four-door sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows. Authorities believe the car is a newer model BMW X6.


Fullerton police identified the victim as Steven Shek Keung Chan, a 57-year-old resident of Hacienda Heights. He was a retired administrator who was working as a consultant on campus.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in campus parking Lot S, on the corner of College Place and Langsdorf Drive, after somebody who witnessed the incident called 911 around 8:30 a.m.
The suspect, a man in his 20s with black hair, black pants and a black shirt, was last seen heading eastbound on Nutwood Avenue. Authorities were using bloodhounds to try and locate him.

A crude incendiary device was found inside a backpack under the victim's car along with items that could potentially be used to kidnap someone, according to Fullerton Police Department Lt. Jon Radus. A weapon police believe is similar to the weapon used in the stabbing was also found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fullerton police at 714-738-6754. An anonymous call can me made to 855-TIP-OCCS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonorange countycrimecsu fullertonhomicide investigationhomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Memorial held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Majority of 405 Fwy shut down in Long Beach after big rig crash
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
West Nile virus newly detected in 4 SoCal communities
Police kill armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Chase ends in standoff on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga
First day of school for 600K LAUSD students
Show More
Metrolink train fatally strikes person on tracks in Sylmar; Antelope Valley line partially closed
3 in custody following shooting on freeway in DTLA
DASH offering free bus rides to school for L.A. students
2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Sun Valley
VIDEO: Reporter violently attacked at protest in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News