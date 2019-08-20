Cal State Fullerton: Surveillance video of suspect sought in fatal stabbing released

The video shows the male suspect running away from the crime seen. He was seen leaving a nearby parking lot east of the 57 Freeway in a black four-door sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows. Authorities believe the car is a newer model BMW X6.
Homicide - Cal State Fullerton - Request for Public’s Help Identifying Suspect and Suspect Vehicle pic.twitter.com/51Y9ZfOLJO— FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) August 20, 2019
Fullerton police identified the victim as Steven Shek Keung Chan, a 57-year-old resident of Hacienda Heights. He was a retired administrator who was working as a consultant on campus.
The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in campus parking Lot S, on the corner of College Place and Langsdorf Drive, after somebody who witnessed the incident called 911 around 8:30 a.m.
The suspect, a man in his 20s with black hair, black pants and a black shirt, was last seen heading eastbound on Nutwood Avenue. Authorities were using bloodhounds to try and locate him.
A crude incendiary device was found inside a backpack under the victim's car along with items that could potentially be used to kidnap someone, according to Fullerton Police Department Lt. Jon Radus. A weapon police believe is similar to the weapon used in the stabbing was also found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fullerton police at 714-738-6754. An anonymous call can me made to 855-TIP-OCCS.