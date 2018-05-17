Surveillance video released in fatal 2016 shooting of 16-year-old girl in Lynwood

Police released new surveillance video in the ongoing search for whoever killed a 16-year-old girl gunned down on her way home from church in 2016 in Lynwood.

Detectives released new surveillance video in the ongoing search for whoever killed a 16-year-old girl who was gunned down on her way home from church in 2016 in Lynwood.

Danah Rojo-Rivas was in the backseat of her family car carrying her pet poodle mix on her lap when a stray bullet from a nearby shooting fatally struck her in the upper torso. Her mother was driving, and her 18-year-old brother was riding in the front passenger seat.

The incident occurred as their car was headed eastbound on Euclid Avenue approaching Long Beach Boulevard, where a possible car-to-car shooting or chase was approaching them from behind, authorities said.

Danah's mother and brother escaped injury. Her frightened poodle mix ran out of the car in to the street, where it was struck and killed by oncoming traffic, investigators said.

Detectives recently released new surveillance video showing that November 2016 chase and shooting.

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the possible suspect or suspects.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
