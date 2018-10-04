Surveillance video released in murder of man slain morning after Valentine's Day in LA

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators released surveillance footage Thursday, hoping to catch whoever killed a man on the morning after Valentine's Day, which he spent with his girlfriend and 4-year-old daughter.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators released surveillance footage Thursday, hoping to catch whoever killed a man on the morning after Valentine's Day, which he spent with his girlfriend and 4-year-old daughter.

The newly released footage shows 26-year-old Frank Douglas going to his car around 6 a.m. Feb. 15 before heading to work. He worked as an inspector at an oil refinery in Torrance.

While Douglas was warming up his car near 139th and San Pedro streets, a suspect walked up and shot him, detectives said. Another clip of surveillance video shows a white four-door sedan circling the neighborhood where Douglas' girlfriend lives.

Detectives said they're working on a few leads but also said they need the public's help. Douglas' girlfriend and family also pleaded for the public's help during an emotional press conference on Thursday.

"He was my best friend, and I'm just empty, and my daughter is empty...Just if anyone knows anything, I just pray that you have it in your heart to come forward, because he didn't deserve that. He was one of the best men that I've ever known or ever met, and I really want justice for him and to help me with closure to move forward," said Katrina Arnold, Douglas' girlfriend.

Douglas' mother said he was her only child. Investigators said he did not have any problems with any individuals. The motive for his murder remains unknown.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
