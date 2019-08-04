Survivor of Las Vegas massacre reacts to TX, OH mass shootings: 'Something needs to change'

By and ABC7.com
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the nation reeled from two mass shootings within 24 hours in Texas and Ohio, a woman in Los Angeles who said she survived the Las Vegas mass shooting described the killings as a never-ending cycle.

"I looked at my phone and saw that it happened again, and all I could think was how could it happen twice in one day? And it's the third one in a week" Melissa Fierro said.

The first attack came Saturday at a busy shopping area in El Paso, Texas, leaving at least 20 people dead and 28 injured, including two children. Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas. Crusis was charged with capital murder, and the El Paso district attorney's office will seek the death penalty.

That was followed by another shooting in a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, which claimed nine lives.

The suspected gunman, 24-year-old Connor Stephen Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio, is also dead, authorities said. He was fatally shot by responding officers. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said he was wearing body armor, carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines with him.

Authorities say the suspect's sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, was killed in the shooting.

"It's just getting more and more common, and something needs to change," Fierro said. "My heart goes out to all of those people because I know the terror that they're feeling, and the victims and the families that are never gonna see those people again because somebody just decided that they wanted to do this."

Fierro, who was shot in the shoulder, said she's still healing from the Las Vegas massacre that left 58 people dead and more than 850 injured.

"Waking up and seeing the news, I wish people understood it's more than just this cluster of who was there; it ripples. It affects people who have gone through it before, it affects the families of the people around you, it changes everything - even when you survive and you make it out," Fierro said.

Some in Los Angeles were turning to their faith to send prayers, while also asking for action to prevent additional mass killings.

"I think having faith is important, and having hope is important. But still, I know lots of people are in pain," Kenneth Cobb said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshootingactive shooter
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Dayton, Ohio, emergency officials provide timeline of mass shooting
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Families still searching for loved ones after tragic El Paso shooting
Castaic area brush fire near 5 Freeway grows to 150 acres
Power restored for Irvine customers after substation fire sparks outage
Show More
Jail escapee takes witness stand in kidnap, torture case
2 more arrests made after Huntington Beach fight that left officers injured
3 dead, 1 other injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach
August 2 is Sesame Street Day in Los Angeles
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
More TOP STORIES News