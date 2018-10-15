Suspect accused of beating and stabbing girlfriend in Victorville

Albert Rivota, a 25-year-old resident of Adelanto, is accused of beating and stabbing his girlfriend. (Victorville Police)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect is sought after he allegedly beat and stabbed his girlfriend several times in Victorville on Sunday night, police say.

Albert Rivota, a resident of Adelanto, is suspected of stabbing his girlfriend following a verbal argument and then fleeing the scene before police arrived.

Victorville police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 16700 block of A Street at about 7:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the 24-year-old victim stabbed several times.

A good Samaritan who witnessed the incident stepped in to help, preventing the suspect from beating and stabbing the victim more, according to police.

Rivota is described as Hispanic, 25 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

The victim was flown by air ambulance to a trauma center and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives of the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.
