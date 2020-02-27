Authorities arrest suspect accused of killing 3 men found at Perris cemetery

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of killing three men whose bodies were found at Perris Valley Cemetery earlier this month.

Jose Luis Torres Garcia, 33, was arrested Thursday in Cheyenne, Wyoming after local authorities conducted a traffic stop, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said 15 pounds of marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

Homicide investigators identified Garcia as a suspect in connection with the killing of the three Perris men last week.

The three victims were identified as Perris residents Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38 and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28.

3 Perris bodies found at cemetery were isolated incident, possibly cartel-related, sheriff says

Officials said Garcia was previously wanted on two outstanding warrants, one in Riverside County for DUI and one in San Mateo for a drug charge.



