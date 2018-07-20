Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man Friday who is suspected of accosting at least four women in the San Fernando Valley.The suspect, dubbed the Preppy Masher, is accused of groping and thrusting himself on at least four victims who were shopping at stores in Canoga Park and Woodland Hills.Police said Alon Lerner, of Winnetka, surrendered when he came into the LAPD Topanga station Friday afternoon. Tips from the public came in overnight, authorities said, after they saw photos of the suspect on the news.Lerner was booked into Van Nuys jail on suspicion of felony sexual battery. His bail is set at $65,000. Authorities said Lerner has no prior criminal history.Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Arlene Padilla at (818) 756-3376. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.