Man arrested for allegedly throwing wrench at driver in apparent road rage incident in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of throwing a wrench from his car and breaking another driver's window in Lake Elsinore was arrested Monday, according to authorities.Keith Lewis, 45, was identified as the suspect after deputies reviewed video of the apparent road rage incident when it occurred the morning of June 1 at the intersection of Collier Avenue and Central Avenue, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Authorities said the victim observed two vehicles -- a red vehicle and a black Toyota Corolla -- engaging in a "cat and mouse" game, passing each other and rapidly applying their brakes.When the victim reached the intersection, the driver of the black Toyota approached from behind and pulled alongside her in the inside turn lane.Video shows a man appearing to pull up next to the victim's vehicle, yell an obscenity, roll his window down and toss the metal object as the victim recorded the moment.The suspect then fled the scene after shattering the victim's window, authorities said.The victim was not injured.Lewis was arrested at his Lakeland Village residence and booked at Cois Byrd Detention Center for one felony count of throwing an object at a vehicle. He was also booked for several historical misdemeanor vehicle code charges.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Brandon Aguirre at (951) 245-3300.