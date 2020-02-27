Suspect arrested after attack on Asian man collecting cans caught on video, SFPD says

BREAKING: @SFPD says an arrest has been made. It is a hate crime & elder abuse. There is a second suspect. https://t.co/sQnGdp0OR1 pic.twitter.com/j2nQAigzex— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 27, 2020
The announcement was made Thursday afternoon after a Community Unity and Healing rally on Osceola Lane, the same street where the attacked happened.
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked, humiliated while collecting cans in San Francisco neighborhood
San Francisco city officials held the unity event as an attempt to bring together the Asian-American and African-American communities to break down barriers around stereotypes and mistrust.
"I want to be clear: We don't want to try and bait any kind of race war," says Mayor London Breed. "We live in the same community, we go to the same grocery stores, our kids go to the same schools. And it's important that we bridge that gap."
Police have not released the names of the victim or suspects.
If you or a loved one need help with elder abuse issues, click here for a list of organizations that offer help and hope.
