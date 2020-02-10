Police chase: Suspect arrested after high speed pursuit in Mustang through San Fernando Valley

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An assault suspect, believed to be armed and dangerous, was arrested after leading police on a chase over freeways and surface streets in the San Fernando Valley Sunday night.

Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division officers began chasing the suspect shortly after 10 p.m.

The black Mustang led officers on the pursuit from Sepulveda Boulevard to the 118 Freeway and then on surface streets in the Granada Hills area.

After more than 10 minutes, he abandoned the car in the middle of a Van Nuys neighborhood near Bassett Street and Woodley Avenue and hopped a series of fences to run through backyards of residential neighborhoods.

Officers quickly caught up to the suspect, and held him at gunpoint. The suspect surrendered and got down on the ground to be taken into custody.

Additional details about the initial incident that sparked the chase were not immediately available.
