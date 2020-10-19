Sexual assault suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting, barricade at Paramount Studios in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers shot at a sexual assault suspect outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood, leading to a 90-minute barricade inside a building on the lot and the arrest early Monday morning of the injured suspect.

The suspect is a man who was under surveillance in the area by Fullerton police conducting a sexual assault investigation, said Fullerton police Corporal Billy Phu.

Fullerton officers attempted to arrest the suspect about 10 p.m. Sunday and he produced a knife. Officers then used a Taser on the suspect, according to LAPD.

The Taser did not subdue the suspect so they called for LAPD officers, who fired 40 mm rubber bullets and beanbags "which were also ineffective,'' according to the police statement.

The officers then turned their guns at the suspect at the Melrose gate to the Paramount lot, and the suspect ran into the lot and barricaded himself inside a building, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody about 12:15 a.m., said Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to surrender but they were forced to enter the building. A short time later, he was taken into custody, according to the police statement.

The suspect suffered injuries in the incident and was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said. They did not specify whether the suspect was wounded by non-lethal rounds or bullets fired by officers. No officers were injured.

"I was at the security gate and I see the cops roll up...and they told somebody to put the knife down and they started shooting," said witness Alexander Perez.

The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, according to LAPD Operations Officer A. Delatorre.

LAPD warned on Twitter that there was heavy police activity in the vicinity of the 5500 block of Melrose Avenue. Officials urged people who live in the area to stay indoors and people who didn't live in the area to stay away.

There were not very many people at the studio since it was Sunday night, Orris said.

Detectives remained on the scene Monday morning, and Melrose Avenue near N. Gower Street remained blocked off during the investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylapdofficer involved shootingsexual assault
