Los Angeles police arrested a suspect who led them on a slow-speed chase in a white pickup truck through the streets of South Los Angeles Wednesday.The chase started near Watts, and the suspect wove through surface streets into the South LA area as multiple LAPD patrol units tailed the vehicle.The suspect was reportedly wanted on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer.Police attempted a PIT maneuver early in the chase in an effort to stop the truck, but the maneuver was unsuccessful. Officers continued to pursue the truck at slow speeds after it drove over at least two spike strips in the area of South Central Avenue.Onlookers could be seen standing on sidewalks taking photos of the suspect as he drove by.The suspect appeared to slow to a halt at one point, partially opening the driver's side door and thrusting his hands into the air before accelerating away from authorities once again.Eventually the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out and surrendered to officers. The man was taken into custody without incident as a crowd gathered at the scene.